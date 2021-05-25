South Africa: Relegation and Promotion Playoffs - a Consistently Contentious Issue

analysis

The South African football season is near its conclusion, and once again the issue of relegation/promotion has come to the fore. Will they ever be scrapped?

While the Premier Soccer League (PSL) scrambles to resolve the issue of crowning a GladAfrica Championship champion, the matter of the relegation and promotion playoffs is in the spotlight once again.

Consistently, as the season draws to a close, and both the DStv Premiership and Championship logs begin to take shape for that specific season, talk turns to the merits of having promotion/relegation playoffs.

Under the current format, the team that finishes last in the top-flight falls down to the Championship automatically, and the team that finishes first in the second tier is propelled straight to the Premiership.

The playoffs then see the team that finishes 15th in the top-flight fight it out with the teams that finish second and third in the Championship in a round-robin group format.

The team that accumulates the most points during that phase either retains its Premiership status, or a new team is promoted.

At a recent appearance by South Africa football custodians before the Department of Sport's oversight committee, PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza explained the logic behind...