South Africa: Relegation and Promotion Playoffs - a Consistently Contentious Issue

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The South African football season is near its conclusion, and once again the issue of relegation/promotion has come to the fore. Will they ever be scrapped?

While the Premier Soccer League (PSL) scrambles to resolve the issue of crowning a GladAfrica Championship champion, the matter of the relegation and promotion playoffs is in the spotlight once again.

Consistently, as the season draws to a close, and both the DStv Premiership and Championship logs begin to take shape for that specific season, talk turns to the merits of having promotion/relegation playoffs.

Under the current format, the team that finishes last in the top-flight falls down to the Championship automatically, and the team that finishes first in the second tier is propelled straight to the Premiership.

The playoffs then see the team that finishes 15th in the top-flight fight it out with the teams that finish second and third in the Championship in a round-robin group format.

The team that accumulates the most points during that phase either retains its Premiership status, or a new team is promoted.

At a recent appearance by South Africa football custodians before the Department of Sport's oversight committee, PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza explained the logic behind...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
U.S. Restricts Ethiopia Over Tigray - Abiy's Govt Responds
'Jammeh Should Face The Full Force of The Law' in Gambia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.