South Africa: RWC Sevens 2022 Cape Town Dates Confirmed Amid Covid-19 Uncertainty

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Revenues dropped 45% and SA Rugby cannot afford to go without bums on seats for RWC Sevens.

SA Rugby have just about given up on having fans in stadiums for the upcoming British & Irish Lions Tour to South Africa, but there is still hope that 2022 will be back to some sort of "normal".

World Rugby confirmed that Rugby World Cup (RWC) Sevens 2022 will be hosted at the 57,654-capacity Cape Town Stadium between 9 and 11 September 2022. At this stage, planning will incorporate having spectators.

Fan interaction

Part of Sevens' appeal is fan interaction, and to stage a successful RWC Sevens it's vital that spectators are in the stadium. With the tournament still 15 months away there is a reasonable expectation that the pandemic could be eradicated, or if not, be under control by then.

But as we have seen with the Lions tour, which will take place in empty stadiums, nothing is guaranteed. More than a year ago, when the first wave of the pandemic struck, there was an expectation that by mid-2021 it would be under control.

Instead, South Africa is heading into a third Covid-19...

