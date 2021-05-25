South Africa: Gauteng Transport Appoints Mediator in E-Hailling Dispute

press release

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has appointed a mediator to assist in resolving the dispute between e-hailing services companies, Über and Bolt and their driver partners.

Jenine Khan, a reputable advocate specialising in civil litigation, with an interest in alternative dispute resolution, will lead the negotiations between the two companies and their partner drivers.

Khan's appointment follows a number of meetings between the stakeholders and MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo in an effort to resolve a long-standing dispute between partner drivers and the companies over the terms of their employment.

This disagreement has led to a strike which ended up disrupting traffic flow in Johannesburg and surrounding areas.

Due to the complexity of the mediation and negotiations, all parties involved agreed that a professionally trained, credible and qualified dispute resolution practitioner should deal with the matter.

Upon the completion of her task Advocate Khan will hand over a report to Mamabolo.

The mediator is further tasked with ensuring peace and stability between the metered-taxi industry and e-hailing operators. Advocate Khan will be expected to engage with metered-taxi operators to ensure their issues are also attended to and that there is harmony in their operations along with the e-hailing service.

"I am confident that Advocate Khan is the right person for this important task. She comes with the requisite skills and experience that we believe should help us move the process forward. As the Department, we will give her all the support and we urge all parties to do the same in assisting her in the work she will be undertaking," said Mamabolo.

The Department has prioritised negotiations and engagements as preferred mechanisms of dispute resolution and, therefore, discourages the use of violence and lawlessness.

"The e-hailing industry is an important mode in the public transport mix, and as such, the provincial government has taken a direct interest in the resolution of these and related issues. We continue to call for all stakeholders to follow the principle of negotiation when trying to resolve problems," added Mamabolo.