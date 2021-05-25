South Africa: Western Cape Secures Zero-Rated Access to Electronic Vaccine Data System

25 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Media release by Premier Winde on the zero rating of the EVDS on the Western Cape Government's public Wi-Fi hotspots

The Western Cape Government has secured zero-rated access to the National Government's Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS) website though its public Wi-Fi hotspots.

This means that people can access EVDS on the public Wi-Fi hotspots, without affecting their allocation of 3GB free data per month.

By zero-rating this website, a greater number of people from across the province will be able to register for their vaccines, regardless of whether they live in rural settings or have limited access to the internet.

This will bring us closer to reaching our registration targets in the province and administering the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine.

To use the Western Cape Government's public Wi-Fi hotspots to register on the EVDS, you can click on the blue button which reads "COVID-19: Info & Help" on the landing page.

This will direct you to the vaccination registration link where you can complete, or assist someone in completing, their vaccine registration online.

The Western Cape Government's public Wi-Fi hotspots are available across the province. To find your nearest public Wi-Fi hotspot, you can visit: www.westerncape.gov.za/wifi. You can then insert the name of your suburb and select the search function to see where your nearest Wi-Fi hotspot is.

To connect to one of the Western Cape Government's public Wi-Fi hotspots:

Go to device settings on your Wi-Fi enabled device

Ensure that you have enabled your Wi-Fi

Search for Wi-Fi Networks and select WCG LiquidHotspot

The landing page will pop up giving you options to browse free sites

Access the Internet to start browsing (3GB free data per month)

The time has come for us fight back against COVID-19 by getting registered for our vaccine. #LetsDoThis Western Cape.

