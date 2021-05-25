Zimbabwe: Makusha Back On Track

Olympic hopeful Ngoni Makusha returns onto the track this Friday when he takes part in the Newton Classic Qualifiers in Durban, South Africa.

The Zimbabwean athlete, who moved his training base to South Africa in March, is still chasing qualification to the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He was in the country recently for a short break but is now back in South Africa where he is hoping to compete in a number of competitions as he pursues + goal of making the Tokyo Games.

He is also considering some races in Europe. But this Friday he will be part of the field at the Newton Classic Qualifiers at Kings Park Athletics Stadium.

For men, the meet is offering 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and 5000m while for women they are offering 100m, 1500m and 5000m.

Makusha is going to compete in both 100m and 200m events.

"The camp has been good, learnt a lot, I've been running consistently and improved in so many aspects. I am happy with the little improvements.

"There are a few meets in South Africa this upcoming month and might also go to Europe, so I am targeting those ones for qualification," said Makusha.

He is one of the few athletes that have qualified for the Africa Senior Championships, which have since been postponed to end of June.

The continental competition that will also serve as a qualifier to the Olympics was set for June 1 to 5 in Algeria before it was moved.

"I had prepared myself mentally and physically, so it is really disappointing to hear that they have been postponed. But will keep working hard for next competitions to come," said Makusha.