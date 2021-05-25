Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Unveils Mbuya Nehanda Statue in Harare

President Mnangagwa has officially unveiled the statue of Mbuya Nehanda at the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julias Nyerere Way in Harare's central business district.

The unveiling coincided with the commemorations of Africa Day which is running under the theme "The Arts, culture and heritage: Levers for building the Africa we want".

Speaking at the unveiling, President Mnangagwa said the statue was a symbol of the country's rich past.

"The unveiling of the statue of Mbuya Nehanda Nyakasikana is the manifestation of the bold commitment to reconstruct our country's rich past and history. It equally stands as a symbol of unity, identity and inspiration to present and future generations on the importance of unflinching patriotism loyalty fortitude and determination to defend and work for our beloved country against any odds," said the President.