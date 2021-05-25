Mozambique: Statistics Institute Delegates Powers

Maputo — Mozambique's Higher Statistics Council (CSE) on Monday granted authorisation to produce official statistics to the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy, the Mozambican Tax Authority (AT), and the National Health Institute (INS).

This is a decentralization of powers from the National Statistics Institute (INE), which will allow the Ministry, the AT and the INS to hold surveys, censuses and other statistical operations with results recognized as officially valid.

Eight institutions applied for this authorization, but in five cases it was not granted.

After the meeting, the INE chairperson, Elisa Magaua, told reporters that the decentralization of power does not mean that the INE will disappear from the map. She stressed that all the statistical information produced by the beneficiaries of decentralisation must be validated by the INE.

"Citizens should know what is an official statistic and what is not official", she said. "As for the other organisations that undertake studies, some of them receive our endorsement. When the conditions for carrying out a particular task are met, normally when they publish the results, they mention that the work was done in collaboration with the INE. If they don't do this, then it's not official".

Magaua added that the five other bodies that applied for authorization may also be approved, once they meet the necessary requirements in terms of capacity, material resources and qualified staff.

"A series of requirements are necessary before powers can be delegated", she said. "If the INE is delegating its authority to another institution, it must be certain that it will produce its indicators, with the same standards of comparability, the same harmonized concepts".

The CSE also approved the INE's strategic plan or the next five years, but did not announce how much it would cost.