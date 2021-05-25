Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa to Go After Nehanda's Head

Justin Mutenda/The Herald
The statue of Zimbabwe’s heroine Mbuya Nehanda.
25 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government have pledged to renew what has proven to be an unyielding bid to repatriate First Chimurenga icon, Mbuya Nehanda's skull which was taken as a war trophy to a London museum over a century ago.

The national leader announced this in Harare Tuesday as he led the unveiling of the spirit medium's statue in central Harare.

The event, which was made to coincide with the country's Africa Day commemorations, was witnessed by hundreds of people, the majority being Zanu PF supporters.

Mnangagwa said plans to bring back Nehanda's skull, if successful, will strengthen the country's rich heritage.

"The unveiling of the statue of Mbuya Nehanda Nyakasikana is the manifestation of the bold commitment to reconstruct our country's rich past history.

"It equally stands as a symbol of unity, identity and an inspiration to present and future generations on the importance of patriotism, loyalty, fortitude and determination to defend and work for our beloved country against any odds," said Mnangagwa.

He added, "We shall however continue to discuss to bring back her skull which was taken to United Kingdom alongside others."

The President said when Nehanda died, she declared that her bones shall rise one day.

He challenged present and future generations to live up to the gallant declaration.

Several remains believed to be of First Chimurenga heroes and heroines shipped as war trophies to Europe during the early years of colonial occupation are still to come back home despite government's protracted efforts during past years.

As medium of the spirit, Nehanda made oracular pronouncement and performed traditional ceremonies that were thought to have been the catalyst to good rains and crops experienced during her time.

The hitherto revered liberation icon was instrumental in organising nationwide resistance to colonial rule during the First Chimurenga of 1890-7.

At the end of the rebellion in 1897, she was captured and found guilty, leading to her execution by hanging.

Nehanda is believed to have also inspired the country's protracted 1960s to 70s Second Chimurenga which eventually delivered independence in 1980.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
U.S. Restricts Ethiopia Over Tigray - Abiy's Govt Responds
'Jammeh Should Face The Full Force of The Law' in Gambia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.