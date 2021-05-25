South Africa: Risky Business - Preparing Young People for the Work Challenges of the Future

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Remote work, digitisation and automation have accelerated during the pandemic, changing the future of work. Young people need to feel some wellbeing in their employment, though, if they are to prosper.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Covid-19 has taught us that things can change in an instant. So how well are we preparing young people for the rapidly changing labour market?

Virtually overnight, the Covid-19 pandemic transformed our reality. A radical shift took place in the way we work. For the privileged few, work environments changed from air-conditioned office spaces to home offices. Face-to-face meetings were replaced with video conferences, and seminars became "webinars".

Social media was flooded with videos and memes of awkward virtual meetings and the infamous catchphrase "please mute your mic".

This came with some pros, such as increased flexibility and saving on fuel costs, but the cons were isolation, increased workloads and the loss of casual interactions such as those at the water-cooler and coffee breaks - the cons led to an increase in people suffering from burnout while also experiencing other mental health struggles.

The future of work is rapidly changing. A 2021 report by McKinsey, exploring the post-pandemic economy, found...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
'Jammeh Should Face The Full Force of The Law' in Gambia
U.S. Restricts Ethiopia Over Tigray - Abiy's Govt Responds

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.