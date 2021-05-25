South Africa: Risky Business - Preparing Young People for the Work Challenges of the Future

analysis

Remote work, digitisation and automation have accelerated during the pandemic, changing the future of work. Young people need to feel some wellbeing in their employment, though, if they are to prosper.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Covid-19 has taught us that things can change in an instant. So how well are we preparing young people for the rapidly changing labour market?

Virtually overnight, the Covid-19 pandemic transformed our reality. A radical shift took place in the way we work. For the privileged few, work environments changed from air-conditioned office spaces to home offices. Face-to-face meetings were replaced with video conferences, and seminars became "webinars".

Social media was flooded with videos and memes of awkward virtual meetings and the infamous catchphrase "please mute your mic".

This came with some pros, such as increased flexibility and saving on fuel costs, but the cons were isolation, increased workloads and the loss of casual interactions such as those at the water-cooler and coffee breaks - the cons led to an increase in people suffering from burnout while also experiencing other mental health struggles.

The future of work is rapidly changing. A 2021 report by McKinsey, exploring the post-pandemic economy, found...