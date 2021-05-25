South Africa: North West Treasury Warns Public of Fraudulent 'Final Adjudication Letter' Making the Rounds

press release

Provincial Treasury warns of a fraudulent tender adjudication letter in circulation

The North West Provincial Treasury would like to warn the public of a fraudulent "Final Adjudication Letter" making the rounds.

"It has come to our attention that there are individuals who have illegally issued a false adjudication letter claiming to be from the Provincial Treasury, signed by the Head of Department, Mr. Ndlela Kunene. The fraudulent letter is circulated to companies informing them that they have been awarded a "Tender No NWDF: 01/2020(1): Appointment of Panel of Service Providers for the provision of technical assistance to municipalities to carry out municipal financial recovery services (MFRS) function for a period of 3 years", said Mr. Harry Mashao the Chief Director: Provincial Supply Chain Management.

Mashao confirms that the department has not issued such adjudication letter, cautioning that the stamp used is also fraudulent, with no direct or official contact details.

Municipalities and members of the public are warned that the provincial government does not have Regulation 49 of North West Provincial Government Public Finance Management Act as purported in the fraudulent letter; but that tenders are regulated in terms of the Public Finance Management Act No. 1 of 1999, Treasury Regulations as well as the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act No. 5 of 2000 and Preferential Procurement Regulations of 2017.

It has also come to our attention that there are service providers that they have been purportedly called by officials from the department. We caution local government authorities, service providers and members of the public to be vigilant and not to consider this letter including calls as they are a scam. Affected stakeholders that have received this fraudulent letter are advised to report the matter to law enforcement agencies without hesitation.