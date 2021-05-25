Southern Africa: Renamo Expects SADC Summit to Approve Military Deployment

Voice of America
25 May 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, expects the government to give the Southern African Development Community (SADC) approval for the deployment of a military force that will assist in the fight against terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The green light for the deployment of a counter-offensive contingent may be given at the SADC "Double Troika" summit scheduled for this week in Maputo, where the leaders of several of the member states will convene to discuss how to deal with the violent extremism in Cabo Delgado.

Renamo's expectation was expressed on Tuesday by the party's leader, Ossufo Momade, addressing reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Maputo, where Renamo members and supporters will discuss the activities which have been conducted and plan future interventions in the political arena.

"Sometimes I ask myself why the government does not allow SADC member countries to deploy reinforcements in Cabo Delgado," Momade questioned, hoping that the government will change its stance in order to ensure the safety of the population affected by the terrorist attacks.

The opposition wants to ensure the wellbeing of every Mozambican citizen, Momade said, "and while the instability that ravages Cabo Delgado continues we shall not be happy. After my recent visit to the province, I asked the government to urgently identify a solution, which can safeguard the interests of the majority."

He added that Mozambicans want live in peace, organise their productive activities, and send their children to school to learn for a brighter future, but these achievements cannot be attained while the country is facing terrorism.

