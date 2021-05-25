Angola: President João Lourenço Fires General Officers

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday fired six general officers, after hearing the National Security Council, according to a press release from the President's Civil Affairs' Office.

The president fired Lieutenants General Ernesto Guerra Pires and Angelino Domingos Vieira, respectively from the position of consultant to the Minister of State and Head of the Security Affairs Office to the President of the Republic and secretary for the Personnel and Staff of the Security Affairs to the President of the Republic.

Also sacked Lieutenants-General José Manuel Felipe Fernandes and João Francisco Cristóvão from the positions of Secretary General of the Security Affairs Office to the President of the Republic and Director of the Office of the Minister of State and Head of the Security Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, respectively.

The Secretary for Logistics and Infrastructure of the Security Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Lieutenant-General Paulo Maria Bravo da Costa, the main assistant of the Secretariat for the Affairs of the Intelligence and State Security Organs of the Security Affairs Office to the President of the Republic, Brigadier José Barroso Nicolau, were also fired.