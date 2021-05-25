South Africa: Criminal Complaint to Be Laid Against Dudu Myeni for Zondo No-Show

25 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni did not appear at the Zondo Commission on Tuesday morning despite a summons. With lawyers for the commission complaining that repeated efforts had been made to reach Myeni, Judge Raymond Zondo ordered a criminal complaint to be laid against the delinquent director.

Dudu Myeni joins her close ally Jacob Zuma in being officially on the run from the Zondo Commission, after the former SAA chairperson failed to make a scheduled appearance on Tuesday morning.

"For the better part of 10 days we have been seeking to engage with Ms Miyeni directly. There are repeated screengrabs of every effort multiple members of this commission have made," a clearly riled advocate Kate Hofmeyr told Judge Raymond Zondo.

"There has not been a single response."

Myeni's lawyer, Nqabayethu Buthelezi, argued that his client's non-appearance was "not due to reluctance on her part", but to a "breakdown of communication".

Buthelezi alleged that a combination of Myeni changing legal teams and not reading the commission's email in time had contributed to her no-show - a claim pooh-poohed by Hofmeyr, who said a summons had been physically served on Myeni's residence last week.

Hofmeyr suggested that Myeni's claim about a communication...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

