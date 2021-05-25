Tanzania: Dar Lures Dangote

INVESTMENT guru Aliko Dangote has expressed commitment to invest heavily in the country to create more jobs, improve the wellbeing of Tanzanians and boost revenues.

The Nigerian billionaire business magnate issued the remark after paying a courtesy call on President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the State House in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

"We have reassured her to continue to invest to help her create jobs, create worth and prosperity for the people of Tanzania," said the Nigerian tycoon, who has so far invested 770 million US dollars (approximately 1.76tri/-) in cement factory in Tanzania's southern region of Mtwara.

"I think (the president) needs that support and we have assured her that we will continue to invest heavily here in Tanzania to support what she is doing. It's not a job of the government to create jobs so we will help her to create jobs," he added.

President Samia's government is undertaking various economic development endeavours in efforts to create up to eight million jobs in the next five years.

Since assuming the presidency, Ms Samia has worked tirelessly to attract new investors and lure back those who shifted their businesses to other countries for various reasons. And her efforts are paying dividends.

"We have pledged that we will continue investing heavily in Tanzania in order to support what she is doing, we will create more jobs," Dangote affirmed.

The Africa's richest man, Dangote President Samia for taking various steps to improve business and investment environment in the country and promised that his Dangote Cement Company shall continue investing in other various areas, including implementing its plan to establish fertilizers industry and other opportunities.

He said due to the strengthened business environment in Tanzania, he would convince his fellow businesspeople and investors to come and invest in the country because the government has shown its intent to cooperate with them.

"I think the business environment has changed dramatically, I mean things have opened up and I can assure that wherever I would go I will be a champion of Tanzania and tell people that things have changed and everybody should come back and invest in Tanzania," he emphasized.

On her part, President Samia congratulated Mr Dangote for investing in the country and assured him and other investors that the government would safeguard their investments for the benefits of both parts.

The Head of State directed the Minister for Investment Geoffrey Mwambe, Industries and Trade Minister Prof Kitila Mkumbo and Finance and Planning Deputy Minister Hamad Masauni who were present during the talks to work on all challenges facing the Dangote Cement Industry so that it continues with production as per its capacity and bring expected benefits to the country.

Dangote's assurance to continue pouring in more capital for expanding the existing investments and establishing new ones is a big boost to the country's industrialisation drive.

President Samia has repeatedly vowed to create a more friendly environment for business and investors.

In her inaugural speech to the National Assembly in Dodoma last month, the Head of State stressed the need to reinstate trust among investors by improving business and investment atmosphere.

Among other measures, the president said her government would consider reviewing investment laws in a move to attract more investments.

In line with this, her government intends to address challenges hampering smooth access of capital for investors and entrepreneurs.

She said the government would remove bureaucracy in the investment including the issuance of work permits and licenses.

President Samia said the country should have predicted investment laws and policies as well as get rid of nepotism that tarnishes the investment climate.

To facilitate more investment and business, the government will implement the blueprint that aims at bringing regulatory reforms to improve the business environment.