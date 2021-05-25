Tanzania: Govt Dishes Out 350m/-to Students With Disabilities.

25 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

The government announced on Tuesday it had issued over 350m/-loan to support at least 97 students with disabilities or those whose parents have disability to further their education in the ending academic year.

Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Juma Kiapnga said in his response to9 Special Seat MP Stella Ikupa (CCM) that the amount was released through the Higher Education Students Loan Board.

The MP had requested the government classification on plans to release education scholarships to higher learning students with disabilities

Kipanga was specific that the chapter 178 of the HESBL identifies students to benefit from the government education support

"the purpose of the law is to enable students in specific needs notably from low income households to realize their education dreams. This also includes those with disabilities" he told the National Assembly.

However, the minister said that the ;aw also gives the Higher Education Students Load Board the mandate of adding other criteria in the provision of loans.

