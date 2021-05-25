Tanzania: Tasaf II to Benefit 157 Households in Zanzibar

25 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

A total of 157 households are expected to benefit from the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) by July this year.

Deputy Minister of State, President's Office Public Service Management and Good Governance, Deogratius Ndejembi, told parliamentarians on Tuesday.

Ndejembi was responding to a question from Special Seats MP, Maida Abdalla (CCM) who wanted to know the government's decision of registered households in Zanzibar that had not yet been covered in the social action scheme. "There are some villages listed for TASAF II projects in Zanzibar, but they have not been reached and the project is coming to an end," she observed.

Responding, the minister assured all qualifying households will get identified and included in the project. About 304 households in Zanzibar are benefiting from the project.

The Second Phase of implementing TASAF Project started on February 17, 2020. Households in 5,590 wards were identified between April 19th and May 6th during the first round.

Ndejembi cautioned local leaders from engaging in acts that otherwise can be described as discriminatory insisting only qualified households should be involved in the program.

