Sudan's PM Hamdok Receives Regional Red Cross/Red Crescent Delegation

Khartoum — Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok received a delegation from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in his office in Khartoum yesterday.

The delegation included the IFRC's Regional Representative for Eastern Africa, John Roche, the Director of the IFRC's Sudan Office, Farid Abdel Gadir, the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society*, El Fadel Amer, and the Secretary-General of the Steering Committee, Dr Afaf Ahmed.

The Regional Representative of the IFRC held a briefing on the cooperation between the International Federation and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society during the meeting.

The Chairman and Secretary-General of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society also presented a year report on the performance of the Sudanese organisation during the past year, including the comprehensive reform of the Sudanese society and its return to its usual role.

The Prime Minister thanked the delegation for the great efforts they have made and decided on an extension of the mission of the Sudanese Red Crescent Steering Committee for another year.

SRCS logo

IFRC in Sudan

In 2019, the IFRC signed a framework of agreements with Sudan to provide additional support. Last year, the IFRC launched an appeal to obtain extra monetary support for the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, which provided significant assistance to those affected by floods and storms in Sudan. The organisation also coordinates food aid and other forms of support.

* The Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) is the most widespread humanitarian organisation operating in Sudan. The society was established in 1956 and developed out of the Sudan branch of the British Red Cross Society.