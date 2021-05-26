Kenya: Proposed Marijuana Law is Lenient on Users but Harsh on Traffickers

The offence of possessing cannabis will now attract a lighter sentence but a harsher penalty has been imposed on those found guilty of trafficking narcotics.

This is according to a Bill, which distinguishes the offences of possession and trafficking in drugs.

Convicted dealers

It shortens the jail term for those convicted of the former and lengthens imprisonment for convicted dealers.

The new measures aimed at curbing abuse of drugs are contained in the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control (Amendment) Bill 2020, which the National Assembly passed last week.

If President Kenyatta signs the Bill into law, a convict who can prove the bhang was for their own consumption and not for sale to others would get a lighter sentence. Those found guilty of possessing cannabis face not more than five years in jail or a fine of Sh100,000 or both.

Currently, the law sets out a Sh1 million in fine or 10 years in jail if one is convicted of possession.

Granting a lenient fine and sentence to those found not to be illegally trading in cannabis is meant to decongest police cells.

Sh50 million

This is because a majority of convicts can't afford the fines. But those convicted of trafficking face a fine of not less than Sh50 million or 50 years in jail. The law currently provides a 20-year jail term.

The Bill proposes life imprisonment for a convicted trafficker in addition to a fine amounting to three times the value of the drugs.

"This is to provide for punishment that best fits the practice in court," Limuru MP Peter Mwathi, who chairs the House Committee on Administration and National Security that considered the Bill, said. Its passage comes after the Rastafarian community filed a petition at Milimani Law Courts seeking legalisation of cannabis.

The Bill also introduces the concept of rehabilitation, which is aimed at safeguarding the rights and interests of people with problematic substance use.

The Bill spells out stiffer punishment to address weaknesses in law where traffickers pay fines to continue with their illicit trade.