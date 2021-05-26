Kenya: Sukuma Wiki Prices Surge After Heavy Rainfall

A vegetable shortage has hit parts of Tharaka Nithi County pushing up prices.

In Chuka town, which is the county's main commercial centre, wholesalers from the neighbouring Embu and Meru counties are selling a kilogramme of sukuma wiki at Sh50 up from Sh15 last month.

The retailers are in turn selling to consumers at Sh20, the few leaves that they initially sold for Sh10.

Last weekend, Chuka town residents searched in vain for sukuma wiki forcing them to settle for cabbages, which are also scarce and expensive.

The price of a kilogramme of spinach has also increased from Sh30 to Sh50 while that of tomatoes has doubled from Sh50 to Sh100 in the last few weeks.

Mrs Stella Fredrick, a trader in Chuka town, told nation.africa that they are hesitant to buy the little available vegetables because their customers are complaining of the increased prices.

"Our business has deteriorated because of the acute shortage of vegetables, which has run for some weeks now and which is likely to continue up to July," said Ms Fredrick.

Prolonged heavy downpour

She said the situation was not new to them because prolonged heavy downpour, which is usually followed by very cold weather, destroys vegetables.

Mr Julius Kariuki, a vegetable wholesaler from Runyenjes in Embu County, told the nation.africa that sukumawiki, spinach and cabbages have also been affected by worms that are common during the cold season.

"Vegetable plants also require some heat to be healthy and have many leaves," said Mr Kariuki.

Ugali and sukumawiki is arguably the most consumed food in most of the urban areas in Kenya because it is inexpensive and easy to prepare.

However, in Chuka town, residents are now opting to eat ugali with cereals such as beans and green grams as their prices have remained relatively stable.