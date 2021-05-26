Kenya: In This Kajiado Village, There Are No Latrines and Parents Shun Boarding Schools

The heavy shrubs overshadowed by wildlife roaming freely in Sholinke village, Isinya sub-county conceal the untold story of this sleepy village.

Bordering the Nairobi National park to the west and located 15 kilometres from Kitengela town to the east, residents here defecate in the open bushes and refuse to enroll their children in boarding schools.

This is even after a modern dormitory was constructed 10 years ago.

A spot check by nation.africa within Sholinke location indicates that only four out of 10 homes, have a pit latrine.

Ignorance, poverty and a pastoralist way of life is the biggest challenge for the locals.

Most locals are herders and a sizeable number own mega quarries in a local mining centre.

Pegged on unproven culture that Maasai men from time immemorial were not allowed to use latrines, the residents continue to relieve themselves in bushes.

This is partly because of the available large chunks of virgin land characterised by shrubs.

The irony is that some homesteads have high-end vehicles.

"I grew up and found my parents defecating in the bushes and I followed the trend. It has never bothered me to dig a pit latrine. Latrine issues came with the white people but the Maasai community has its way of life," said a polygamous patriarch on the condition of anonymity.

His compound is dotted with several manyattas (huts) and semi-permanent houses made from iron sheets --and it has no latrine.

Males use one section of the big shrubby chunk of land while the females use the opposite side for "privacy".

Also, a majority of the villagers take baths in a nearby river, sometimes in groups.

Lack of pit latrines and poor sanitation has been identified as the biggest contributor to trachoma and other bacterial diseases in the region.

According to the 2019 Ministry of Health survey, active trachoma was found to be a public health problem in Kajiado.

Children between 1 and 15 years and the elderly were the most affected.

Sholinke location Chief Stanley Sampiroi said it has been a swim against the tide pushing locals to have pit latrines within their compounds to improve sanitation.

In a rigorous pro-pit latrine campaign, Chief Sompiroi has launched a door to door campaigns sensitising locals on the importance of pit latrines, especially now that the area's population is increasing.

"It has been hard to convince locals to dig pit latrines. As long as our people insist on defecating in the bushes, dirt-related diseases will be rampant. At least some families have heeded the call. We will keep pushing the adamant ones," said Mr Sompiroi.

The local administration has ordered dozens of quarry owners to dig pit latrines before they are allowed to operate.

Without latrines

Despite the quarries hosting hundreds of people daily, over the years, they have been in existence without latrines.

According to recent statistics by the county government, 65 percent of natives in Kajiado County do not have pit latrines and most of them have never used latrines.

But that is not all. As odd as it can get, the villagers have refused to enrol their children in boarding schools.

At Sholinke primary school, a modern dormitory was set up by the defunct Olkejuado county Council.

Former Kajiado Governor David Nkedianye's administration gave the dormitory a facelift but the effort was in vain.

The idea was mooted to improve the low levels of education in the remote village after wide consultations with stakeholders.

The dormitory, estimated to have cost more than Sh5 million, adjacent to Sholonke primary school, remains a towering ghost to the locals since 2012.

Currently, windows panes are broken and the paint is peeling off fast.

Locals intimate that it is common to find goats roaming in the dormitory to evade the scorching sun during the day.

A well-wisher had also donated 100 beds but an idea of a boarding school remains alien to the locals.

Ignorance towards formal education is rife among parents with an adult illiteracy index remaining high in this region.

"My community members are driven by ignorance towards formal education. Most parents want their children to herd cattle in the evening and over the weekends. Public resources are about to go to waste. Different stakeholders have tried to entice parents to no avail," Richard Leakey, a board member of the school, said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Education Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Amos Kishoko, a parent, said he was among the few parents who were rooting for the boarding school but when most parents downplayed the idea, he enrolled his children in a far-away boarding school.

"Some parents in this village take their children's education as a formality. Some of the meetings we had in the past on the matter almost turned chaotic. Parents opposed the idea," added Kishoko.

To most parents in this area, the ability to count livestock, and money, is the most important arithmetic in life.

Some parents claim that the boarding school is meant to overcharge them on school fees.

The pupils' enrollment in the dismally performing Sholinke primary school is relatively low compared to the number of children who have attained school-going age in the locality.

Currently, the school has 160 students.

Here, illiteracy levels are high despite frantic efforts by different education stakeholders.