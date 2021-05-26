Kenya: Speedsters Omanyala, Otieno Set for Latest Battle at Olympics Pre-Trials

A breathtaking battle between sprinters Ferdinand Omanyala and Mark Otieno awaits in the 100m during the Tokyo Olympic Games pre-trials on Thursday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Both athletes come into the pre-trials fresh from running incredible times in South Africa and Italy respectively.

Omanyala, who is so far the fastest man in Kenya, cracked 10.06 seconds to win his race during the Athletics Gauteng North League 2 on May 22 at Bestmed Tuks Stadium, Pretoria.

Otieno, who holds the national record, finished third in 10.09, before clocking a similar time to fora second place finsh in the final of the XI International Meeting of Castiglione Della Pescaia on May 19 at Stadio Comunale, Italy.

The performance could have seen him improve his own national record of 10.11, but all was in vain as the times were wind assisted.

Omanyala went into Pretoria after running 10.01 seconds in his 100m semi-final race at the 3rd Making of Champions Grand Prix on March 30 at Yabatech Sport Complex, Lagos.

That saw Omanyala surpass the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard time of 10.05, as well as set a new national record time. He won the final in 10.05, but the time was wind assisted.

Athletics Kenya failed to ratify Omanyala's time as a national record since the event wasn't sanctioned by the Nigeria Athletics Federation.

Otieno missed the 100m Olympics qualifying time by 0.06 seconds when he won the 100m title in a national record breaking time of 10.11 at the All Comers Athletics Meet on April 10 at the National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Otieno's feat in the final saw him erase his previous personal best of 10.14secs set when winning the national title in 2017.

Otieno beat Omanyala twice when they last met in the semifinals and final of the second Athletics Kenya Meeting on March 12 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Otieno clocked 20.17 and 10.24 against Omanyala's 10.32 and 10.40 in the semis and finals respectively.

"It will be a good show and we are ready to give our fans a good race," said Omanyala as Otieno noted 'It will yet be another good race but let God settle the final score.'

It's unclear whether Omanyala's time of 10.06 attained in Pretoria will be ratified as a national record.

The three-day pre-trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games will be an invite only championships.

Athletics Kenya director of competition, Paul Mutwii disclosed that only technical officials and athletes will be allowed to the arena of the championships.

"Spectators will not be allowed into the arena," said Mutwii.

An estimated 650 athletes including 15 refugees will take part in the pre-trials. Mutwii said athletes who will have been eliminated in the qualifying rounds of their respective events, or whose finals end on the same day, will not be allowed to the arena the following day owing to Covid-19 protocols.

The event will then usher in the proper trials for the Tokyo Olympics fom June 17 to 19 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.