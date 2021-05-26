Kenya: Peacekeeper Steplyne Nyaboga Wins UN Gender Advocate Award

25 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Stella Cherono

A Kenyan peacekeeper has won the 2020 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

Major Steplyne Nyaboga, 32, who served in the recently ended the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), will receive the award during a virtual ceremony presided over by UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the International Day of UN Peacekeepers.

While recognising Major Nyaboga's work, Mr Guterres said: "Peace and security can only be achieved and sustained if all members of society have equal opportunities, protection, access to resources and services, and can participate in decision-making."

The UN chief applauded Maj Nyaboga for introducing perspectives which increased awareness of significant gender dimensions across the mission and boosted their engagement with women in Darfur.

The award recognises the dedication and efforts of an individual military peacekeeper in promoting the principles of UN Security Council's Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security in a peace operation context.

While receiving the award, Maj Nyaboga said peacekeeping is a human enterprise.

"Placing women and girls at the center of our efforts and concerns will help us better protect civilians and build a more sustainable peace," she said.

Major Nyaboga who began her military career in 2009 as a Signal Radio Troop Commander, encouraged gender-sensitive outreach to local communities, in an effort to enhance the protection of civilians.

Resolutions 1325 calls on actors to mainstream a gender perspective in peacekeeping and ensure women's participation in peace and political processes.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.