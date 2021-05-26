Kenya: Nation FC, AFC Leopards on Course to Clash in Betway Cup

Nation FC and Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants AFC Leopards could meet in the Round of 16 of this season's Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup.

According to the pre-quarterfinals draw done Tuesday, the two teams will clash should they win their respective Round of 32 ties set for June 1 and 2.

Nation FC face Bungoma Super Stars, while Ingwe will be up against Posta Rangers in their tie. Nation stormed into the second round of the knock-out competition following their 2-1 win over FKF Division Two side, Vihiga Sportiff on February 13.

On the other hand, Bungoma, who feature in the FKF Division Two League, progressed thanks to their 5-4 post-match penalties win over Zetech Titans. The two team had battled to a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Bungoma will welcome the media house at Sudi Stadium on June 1.

The match between Leopards and Posta is expected to be tough since it will be taking place exactly nine days after the two team battled to a barren draw in a league match staged at Ruaraka grounds.

But the highlight of round 32 matches will be clash between 2014 winners Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars at Wundanyi Stadium on June 2.

The winner of the match will face the victor of the tie between Fortune Sacco and Nairobi City Stars.

Eight-time champions Gor Mahia, who last Sunday beat Congo Boys 3-0 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa in a rescheduled round 64 fixture, take on Cusco in the second round. The winner of the match will play the winner between Mara Sugar and NYSA in round 16.

While conducting the draw on Tuesday at Goal Project offices in Nairobi, FKF said it was necessitated by the limited time they have for the competition.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set a June 30 deadline for federations to submit names of their respective representatives for next season's continental club competitions.

Apart from booking a ticket to feature in Caf Confederation Cup, the FKF Betway Cup winner will also pocket Sh2million prize money.

The round 16 matches will played on June 5 and 6, followed by the quarterfinals on June 9 and 10. The semi-finals will take place from June 12 to 13, after which FKF will announce when the finals will take place.

Betway Cup Round 16 draw

Kajiado North / Sigalagala TTI v Bandari / Dimba Patriots

Equity / Keroka TTI v Twomok / Vegpro

Sofapaka / Ulinzi v Fortune Sacco / Nairobi City Stars

Bidco United / Twyford v Egerton / Administration Police

Marafiki / Tusker v Malindi Progressive / Luanda Villa

AFC Leopards / Posta Rangers v Bungoma Super Stars / Nation

Gor Mahia / CUSCCO v Mara Sugar / NYSA

KCB / Transfoc v Kariobangi Sharks / Tandaza