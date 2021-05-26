Kenya: Teen Weightlifter Leads Kenya's Hunt for Olympic Slots

A Form One student is on the list of weightlifters Kenya will be banking in the search for Tokyo Olympics tickets at the Africa Senior Championship at Ruaraka Sports Club in Nairobi from Wednesday.

In an interview with Nation Sport Tuesday, coach Douglas Locho predicted that Kenyan female weightlifters, including Mbagathi High student Rachel Achieng' stand a good chance of doing well.

This is despite the fact that Kenya is rebuilding after many experienced weightlifters retired.

"The competition will be tough for us because our team is new and not many players experienced at the senior level in African competitions. Our chances are low. However, this does not mean we will not fight hard to achieve good results."

Locho believes the likes of Janet Oduor (45kg category), Caroline Wangechi (55kg), Wilkister Nyiro (76kg) and Achieng' (64kg) can impress.

Winnie Langat (59kg), Franklin Atete (73kg), Geoffrey Otieno (81kg), Maurice Aromo (89kg), and Anthony Libasia (73kg) will also represent the hosts at the week-long event.

Despite being just 15, Achieng' is not green to weightlifting.

"While still aged 11, Achieng' bagged three gold medals at the 2017 Africa Youth and Junior Championships in Entebbe, Uganda. She won a bronze medal at 2019 Africa Senior Weightlifting Championships in Nairobi," said Locho.

Achieng' also took part in the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco where she did not win any medal.

Kenya's nine-man weightlifting team has been training together at Parklands Sports Club since May 1 after the government lifted the suspension on sporting activities. Before that, the weightlifters trained individually in Kitengela and Pangani.

Weightlifters from Cameroon, Uganda, Libya, Algeria, Morocco, and Nigeria had arrived in the country by Monday night.

More countries, including Lesotho and Botswana were expected before draws take place later Tuesday.

The teams underwent coronavirus testing on Monday and Tuesday. Locho is being assisted by James Adede - Kenya's representative in weightlifting at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Adede is one of the experienced players who have retired to pave way for a rebuilding process.