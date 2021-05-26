Ethiopia: Govt Denies Using Banned Chemical Weapons in Tigray

25 May 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

The Ethiopian government on Monday denied a news report alleging that chemical weapons are being used in the troubled Tigray region.

The report published by UK newspaper The Telegraph says, "civilians in northern Ethiopia have suffered horrific burns consistent with the use of white phosphorus", a potential war crime.

The report also said that the army used banned firearms in areas inhabited by civilians.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the allegations that the Ethiopian and Eritrean forces had used chemical weapons in Tigray.

It said the newspaper report is "dangerous and irresponsible."

"Ethiopia has not employed and will never use such banned munitions because it takes its international obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention extremely seriously," it said in a statement.

"As a country that has been attacked by chemical weapons, Ethiopia opposes the use of chemical weapons by anyone, in any country."

Ethiopia is a signatory of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which bans the use of weapons such as mustard gas.

The Ministry added that the Ethiopian government has already informed the international community about the "malicious and irresponsible" report, accusing the publication of wanting to fuel further tension.

"It cannot be seen any different from the ongoing effort to ratchet up pressure against the Ethiopian government," it said.

Addis Ababa has accused various countries, including the US, of interfering in Ethiopia's internal affairs.

The government has also stated that it will not accept any attempt to pressure Ethiopia.

Diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and the US have been strained and 5the US has imposed travel bans on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials, military and security officials, Amhara regional forces and Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) members.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.