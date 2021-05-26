Botswana: Boba Addresses Duo Fallout

Molepolole — Click to see more pictures

With only eight weeks to Tokyo 2020 Olympics, all is not well for multi-award winner and Olympic bound female boxer, Keamogetse Kenosi on camp.

"The alleged fallout between the talented boxer and her coach Lechezani Luza has reached Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) executive committee for intervention" said BoBA public relations officer, Taolo Tlouetsile.

The alleged fallout first surfaced in some local newspapers last week alleging that the duo were not in good terms while on training camp at the athletes village in Gaborone in preparation for the Olympics.

It was also alleged that Kenosi, who is the only female and first boxer to qualify for the Olympics, has decided to pack her bags and go home because of the strained relationship with her coach, which largely borders on her weight.

Tlouetsile has acknowledged in an interview on Monday that there was a fallout between the two. He however hastened to clarify that BoBA executive committee was aware of the said matter, as the coach reported it.

He said BoBA executive committee had engaged the athlete to hear her side of the story.

Meanwhile, he indicated that the boxer had been advised to sort her weight, since weight issues were solely the responsibility of every athlete/boxer.

For instance, he explained that the athlete could either do extra work outside the normal training routine or monitor her diet.

Kenosi is currently weighing over 61kg instead of 57kg, which is her weight category that she has qualified to compete for. Kenosi now has a daunting task to shed off her extra kilos in four weeks or risk being disqualified to compete at the prestigious games.

On the other hand, Tlouetsile had pointed out that after having met with Kenosi the executive committee was yet to meet the coaches for further investigations and map a way forward.

He further clarified that coaches basically work on technical and tactical aspects of the sport.

Furthermore, he explained that when athletes had concerns they should raise them through proper structures such as athletes' commission.

Addressing their grievances through any other platform, he stressed was regarded as gross misconduct and indiscipline.

Tlouetsile nonetheless assured the nation that the rest of the team was working hard and focusing on goal ahead which was competing at the 2020 Olympic games.

Reached for comment Kenosi declined to comment saying she was advised not to do interviews by her coaches.

The national team has been on training camp since January 13.

The team, in April this year, played at the 58th Belgrade elite men and women championship in Serbia. However, Kenosi did not participate due medical reasons. The last time she participated in a tournament was in February 2020 in Senegal where she qualified for the Olympics.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>