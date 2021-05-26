Seychelles: Georgia's Ambassador Says Country Could Offer Medical Fellowships to Seychellois Students

25 May 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Fellowships in the medical field for Seychellois students is one of the main areas of cooperation that Georgia is aiming for with Seychelles, the Georgian ambassador said on Tuesday.

Zurab Dvalishvili, the ambassador of Georgia for Seychelles, spoke after paying a courtesy call to President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House.

The ambassador said that cooperation in the field of education needs to be further strengthened as it will be beneficial for both Georgia and Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

"I met with the President when he was still the Leader of the Opposition in 2019 and I was very excited to meet him again to talk about future plans and how to further strengthen cooperation in sectors that are beneficial to both countries," said Dvalishvili.

Dvalishvili said that the main area of cooperation will be in offering fellowship to Seychellois students, especially in the medical field.

As for cooperation in tourism, the ambassador said that Seychelles has a vast knowledge of that sector which has continuously grown to meet the demands of travellers.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the entire world, the tourism industry has been affected globally. Given its knowledge in this sector, Seychelles will come up with great solutions and campaigns to rebuild tourism. All the infrastructures are there, but what we need is a good strategy to get visitors back to the island nation. Georgia looks forward to following these examples and strategies," he added.

The ambassador also met with Sylvestre Radegonde, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, and Roger Mancienne, the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Seychelles and Georgia established diplomatic relations on March 15, 2013, during a signing ceremony in New York. Dvalishvili is based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

