Cameroon: 2021 Afcon - CAF Inspects Olembe Complex

The visit at the sports facility yesterday Monday May 24, 2021 was led by CAF's deputy SG accompanied by MINSEP's boss and CAF's former president, Issa Hayatou.

After visiting some facilities in Yaounde and Garoua, emissaries from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) continued their tour of infrastructures ahead of the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Olembe Sports Complex. It was yesterday Monday May 24, 2021. The CAF delegation just like in other sites was led by the Deputy Secretary General of CAF, Anthony Baffoe accompanied by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi. Another important personality who graced the delegation was the former CAF president, Issa Hayatou as well as some FIFA officials.

Though still under construction, the CAF delegation had the opportunity of having an apercu of the greater portion of the work covered at the Olembe Sports arena which is expected to host the opening and closing ceremonies of the continental sports bonanza. They started the visit with the dressing rooms which some, from the reporter's eye, were up-to-date. The conference room was another stop point. Members of the CAF delegation inspected the room and exchanged with stakeholders on some finishing touches that could be done to make it top notch. In the conference room, a brief meeting was held where Magil Construction, the company in charge of ongoing construction works, presented the remarkable progress made. After the presentation, some members of the visiting delegation expressed concerns about the finishing of some facilities of the complex within the deadline. But Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi took the floor to assure the emissaries that all facilities needed to host the competition will be ready on time.

After the brief meeting, the delegation moved to the annex stadiums which were visibly on point. It is worth mentioning that before the stakeholders sat in the conference room, they had visited some other key facilities of the complex in closed doors. We learned that the main pitch, media zone amongst others were on target. In most of the stop points, opened to the media, the CAF emissaries and the Cameroonian stakeholders visibly took time to check and chat perhaps on mechanisms to ensure that that all the facilities meet up with CAF standards. It was indeed a tour of a sports complex which promises to be a real jewel to the nation on completion. Worth noting is the fact that some members of the visiting delegation reportedly equally toured some lodging facilities in Yaounde on same day to see whether they meet up with international standards. The CAF delegation is expected in Bafoussam today, Tuesday May 25, 2021.