Africa MMA Open - Championships Cameroon Records Six Victories

25 May 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The 8th edition of the competition ended in Yaounde on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

The Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex was the venue of the 8th edition of the Africa Mixed Martial Arts Open Championships that ended on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Organised by the National League Mixed Martial Arts of Cameroon (NLMMAC) in collaboration with the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), the competition brought together athletes from eight countries in Africa and Europe. The countries from Africa are Senegal, DR Congo, Togo, Benin, Mali and host Cameroon. The countries from Europe are Czech Republic and Kazakhstan. The competition unfolded in the amateurs and professional categories. There were two belts to win in different divisions.

In the -83kg category Cameroon's Rengou Mefire Simplice beat Czech Republic's Pavel Prachar in a fight that lasted for 2'52" to win the belt. Rengou Simplice overpowered his adversary in the second round after Pavel Prachar abandoned the fight. The public went into frenzy as the success increased the number of victories for Team Cameroon. He is a bronze medalist in the MMA amateur World Championship in the Kingdom of Bahreïn in 2019. He said he was able to win through hard work, discipline, instructions from the coaches and a good game plan. In the -77kg fight Togo's Zikpli Adams beat Cameroon's Tamungang Desmond to win the belt. In the other professional fights Demba Seck (Senegal) beat Kamgang Valentin (Cameroon). In the -83kg category Cherif Drame (Benin) beat Oumboyong Alexandre (Cameroon). In the -93kg Ateba Ateba Gautier (Cameroon) beat Nano Isarel Phinees (Burkina Faso). In the -70kg Endom Bilaim Steve (Cameroon) beat Pinto Loic (France). In the -61kg Ngom Alice (Cameroon) beat Tereza Dvonakova (Czech). In the -61kg Saidi Mugenyi (DR Congo) beat Ngono Lionel (Cameroon). In all Cameroon won six victories among them one belt.

The President of the NLMMAC, Guy Bertrand Olomo expressed satisfaction with the performances of the athletes. Adding that the athletes performed more than what was expected of them. He said the athletes will begin preparations for the MMA African Amateur Championship that will take place in Johannesburg in the months ahead. "We will work hard so that team Cameroon will represent the country valuably in the competition," he said.

