Cameroon: African Development Bank - Regional Director Presents Letters of Introduction

The newly designated Regional Director General of the African Development Bank for Central Africa, Dr. Serge N'Guessan has presented his letters of introduction to the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella. This was during an audience on May 24, 2021 the Minister granted the Regional Director General.

Dr Serge N'Guessan, a Canadian national, has over 30 years of experience in international development and portfolio management, and has been working with the Bank for the past 20 years. Following the presentation of his accreditation documents, he will thus during his stay in Cameroon play a major role in the development of enterprises and regional investment through the mobilisation of resources within the seven countries in the directorate general (Cameroon, Central Africa Republic, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo and Chad).

According to his educational career, Serge N'Guessan is a holder of a PhD in regional and urban management from the University of Montreal, Canada, after a master's degree in Architecture from the University of Colorado, Denver, USA. His professional life indicates that he joined the Bank in 2000 as Senior Architect/Implementation Specialist at the Human Resource Department. Before his appointment in January 2021, he was Deputy Director General of the Bank for West Africa, a position he occupied since September 2018. Prior to the aforementioned position, Dr Serge N'Guessan occupied different positions within the Bank in countries like Senegal, Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Togo and Benin.

Before joining the African Development Bank, he served at International Projects Division of OMIRA Inc in Canada from 1996 to 2000. Between 1992 and 1996, he worked at Dirigo Land & Livestock in Denver, Colorado, USA. The Regional Director General has also served in Côte d'Ivoire and studied civil engineering at the Higher National Institute of Public Works of Yamoussoukro.