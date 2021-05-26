Libya: Partnership Agreement to Set Up EIG to Boost Tunisian Exports to Libya, Inked

25 May 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Special correspondent Khadija Bousalmi) - Ten Tunisian start-ups and innovative companies signed, on Tuesday in Tripoli, a partnership agreement to set up an Economic Interest Grouping (EIG), at the end of the Tunisian-Libyan Forum and Fair, organised on May 23-25 in Tripoli

This grouping, which seeks to boost the export of services and goods with high added value to the Libyan market, will help Tunisian start-ups to conquer this neighbouring market and other African markets, via Libya.

The founders of this grouping voiced confidence in the success of this initiative supported by the Tunisian-African Business Council (TABC) and the German foundation Hanns-Seidel.

The presence of these start-ups at the Tunisian-Libyan Fair has aroused the interest of participating professionals, given the spirit of innovation and creativity they have shown in addition to their ability to open up to new growth markets.

These start-ups, created by young graduates of Tunisian universities, are active in various fields, including health technologies, web-marketing, digital delivery, information and communication technologies, consulting, 3D design, data encryption, etc.

Haroun Ouannes, owner of the company Go Staff, specialised in facilitating intelligent inter-doctoral work, said that the companies cooperating with the TABC will endeavour to create a communication space in Libya, in order to facilitate transactions with Libyan investors and customers.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

