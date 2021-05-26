Sierra Leone: President of China Kingho Energy Group Pays a Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio, Welcomes Country's Geodata On Mineral Deposits

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 25 May 2021 - President of China Kingho Energy Group, Colin Ding, and his team have paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio days after the country voted to ratify a port and rail lease agreement that will facilitate the export of iron ore.

"I want to thank the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources and the National Minerals Agency, NMA, for the launch, yesterday, of the Geodata. This will help all stakeholders in the mining sector to truly explore the rich minerals of the country," he noted.

Mr. Ding further said that Kingho would operate in the country bearing in mind all sector-related environmental hazards and precautions, adding that they would also support mining communities with basic social amenities such as schools, hospitals and with mostly what would elevate community people out of poverty.

"With your support, His Excellency, I hope that we will all work together for our shared values. I thank you very much," he concluded.

In a brief response, His Excellency the President thanked the Kingho leadership for their visit and to share plans for the many actions both sides to the agreement had taken to restore the work of the company, adding that despite fear the company had started operations at an impressive pace.

"Thanks for not disappointing us. We now have a clear understanding of what Kingho is about and what they want to do, the revenue they will be collecting and the percentage of what the country will benefit from. We want to be able to add value to the raw materials and product of iron ore and we want this to be actualised in the shortest possible time. We will all work assiduously to achieve this plan," he urged.

President also said that Sierra Leone and the China Kingho Energy Group were set to start a very successful business that would benefit both sides. He, therefore, assured that his government would ensure the enabling environment was provided for the company to operate in return the company too would give back to the environment through their corporate social responsibility.