Sierra Leone: President of China Kingho Energy Group Pays a Courtesy Call On Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio, Welcomes Country's Geodata On Mineral Deposits

25 May 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

State House, Freetown, Tuesday 25 May 2021 - President of China Kingho Energy Group, Colin Ding, and his team have paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio days after the country voted to ratify a port and rail lease agreement that will facilitate the export of iron ore.

"I want to thank the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources and the National Minerals Agency, NMA, for the launch, yesterday, of the Geodata. This will help all stakeholders in the mining sector to truly explore the rich minerals of the country," he noted.

Mr. Ding further said that Kingho would operate in the country bearing in mind all sector-related environmental hazards and precautions, adding that they would also support mining communities with basic social amenities such as schools, hospitals and with mostly what would elevate community people out of poverty.

"With your support, His Excellency, I hope that we will all work together for our shared values. I thank you very much," he concluded.

In a brief response, His Excellency the President thanked the Kingho leadership for their visit and to share plans for the many actions both sides to the agreement had taken to restore the work of the company, adding that despite fear the company had started operations at an impressive pace.

"Thanks for not disappointing us. We now have a clear understanding of what Kingho is about and what they want to do, the revenue they will be collecting and the percentage of what the country will benefit from. We want to be able to add value to the raw materials and product of iron ore and we want this to be actualised in the shortest possible time. We will all work assiduously to achieve this plan," he urged.

President also said that Sierra Leone and the China Kingho Energy Group were set to start a very successful business that would benefit both sides. He, therefore, assured that his government would ensure the enabling environment was provided for the company to operate in return the company too would give back to the environment through their corporate social responsibility.

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Sierra Leone Government

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.