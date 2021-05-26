Egypt: Transport Minister and UK Ambassador Discuss Cooperation in Railways

Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir had a meeting on Tuesday with British Ambassador in Cairo Geoffrey Adams to discuss cooperation in ongoing and future projects in the fields of subway and railway electric traction.

The Transport Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the two sides, during their meeting, asserted the depth of Egyptian-UK ties and greater cooperation in the railway domain.

They also discussed details related to supplying Egypt with two monorail trains manufactured by Alstom factory in Derby city, England, in September after a consortium led by Bombardier Transportation confirmed a deal in January with the Egyptian side to build two monorails, read the statement.

It added that the two sides also discussed the latest developments related to a deal between the Egyptian National Railways (ENR) and Progress Rail Locomotives (PRL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc., to modernize and overhaul 50 "Henschel" tractors.

They also had talks on Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK)'s interest in supplying 200 sleeping carriages to the ENR.

For his part, the UK ambassador said that the American company "Bechtel" in the UK is keen on cooperating with Egypt's Transport Ministry in the construction of Cairo Metro Line 6.

UK Export Finance (UKEF) Derby's Bombardier has won a £1.7 billion guarantee from the UK Government so that it can build two big monorail schemes in Egypt.

UK Export Finance (UKEF) is backing the huge deal which will support UK exports and protect jobs in the East Midlands.

It is also the biggest amount of financing UKEF has ever provided for an overseas infrastructure project.

UKEF said the UK was by far the biggest foreign direct investor in Egypt.

The monorails are part of Egypt's plans for a sustainable transportation system that can cope with its growing population while reducing carbon emissions.