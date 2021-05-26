Egypt: PM Opens El Araby Industrial Complex in Qalyub City

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Trade and Industry Minister Nivene Gamea and Qaluibiya Governor Abdel Hamid el-Haggan inaugurated on Tuesday El Araby industrial complex in Qalyub city.

Several officials at El- Araby Group were present at the opening ceremony.

The complex is specialized in producing cooking appliances. It is stretches over an area of 27,000 meters. It will secure 2,000 job openings.

At the beginning of his tour of the complex, the premier asserted the State's keenness on localization of different industry and maximizing the local component in manufacturing.

Madbouli also stressed the importance of applying modern technology in this field.

For his part, Mohamed Salah el Araby said that the Italian cooker brand La Germania factory meets the needs of the Egyptian market, in addition to markets in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The factory is well-equipped and has obtained many international quality certificates, including ISO 9001, he noted.