Egypt: Civil Aviation Minister Inspects Sharm Airport

25 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Manar inspected on Tuesday Sharm El Sheikh International Airport to check on the operation process and the precautionary measures taken by the ministry to curb the spread of coronavirus along with following up current projects under construction at the airport.

Deputy Aviation Minister Montasser Manaa and Board Chairman of the Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation (EHCAAN) Mohamed Saeed and other aviation officials accompanied the minister during his tour.

Director of Sharm El Sheikh Airport Nabil El Mallah welcomed the minister and his accompanying officials upon their arrival at the airport.

The minister and his accompanying delegation made an inspection of the quarantine facility set up at the airport and the health and safety measures applied there.

He also reviewed the airport baggage sterilization and disinfection process at the airport and temperature screening of the travelers before flying and after their arrival.

He also toured the arrival and departure terminals to ensure the high level of services offered to passengers and their commitment to the preventive and precautionary measures while finalizing their travel procedures at the airport.

The minister urged exerting all possible efforts to ease measures for tourists and travelers with the aim of activating the travel and tourism movement to Egypt's most prominent tourist destinations in the coming phase.

