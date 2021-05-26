Egypt Continues Opening Rafah Crossing Till Thursday

The Egyptian authorities on Tuesday continued an exceptional opening of the Rafah border crossing for the tenth day in a row to allow the entry of the stranded, patients and humanitarian cases as well as the wounded coming from the Gaza Strip, in addition to assistance offered to the Palestinians.

The Rafah terminal was open from both sides today to facilitate the entry of Palestinian, Arab and foreign stranded from the coastal enclave, said reliable sources.

The crossing also received the injured and humanitarian cases from Gaza, the sources said, adding it allows the passage of humanitarian aid into the Strip as per the political leadership's directives.

The terminal will remain open until Thursday, according to the sources.