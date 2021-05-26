Egypt: NCW Head Lauds Egypt Firm Steps to Empower Women

25 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has, over six years, taken firm steps toward supporting and empowering women, and achieving gender equality, said head of the National Council for Women (NCW) Dr Maya Morsi on Tuesday.

Addressing a virtual session organized by the Egyptian Embassy in Washington to communicate with Congress and Senate members there, Morsi reviewed efforts exerted by her NCW to politically, economically and socially empower women, and protect them against violence.

Established in 2000, the NCW is a government mechanism concerned with upgrading conditions of women in Egypt, she made it clear.

Egypt is the first country in the world to have launched a 2030 national strategy to empower women in accordance with the sustainable development goals, Morsi told the US lawmakers.

She cited a number of national strategies to counter violence against women, female genital mutilation (FGM) and early marriage.

A number of achievements have been made, with women's representation in the House of Representatives and Senate reaching 28 percent and 14 percent respectively, said a proud Morsi. She added that female ministers make up 25 percent of the current Egyptian government. More women, about 30 percent, are now investing in the Egyptian Exchange, Morsi further said.

Today's session is one of many being organized by the Egyptian Embassy in Washington with the aim to explain Egypt's stances regarding local and regional issues.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.