Tanzania: Facebook Launch Blood Donation Feature in Tanzania

25 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — Social media company, Facebook has launched a blood donation feature in partnership with the Tanzania National Blood Service (NBTS).

The feature will help the NBTS connect its seven blood donation centres in Tanzania to blood donors across the country.

Facebook's blood donation feature aims to encourage people to donate blood and will enable anyone in Tanzania between 18 and 65 years old to sign up to receive notifications about blood donation opportunities nearby.

In a statement released on Tuesday, by the company's communications manager, Eastern Africa Janet Kemboi the feature also allows people to invite their friends and family to sign up to receive updates about giving blood.

Since its founding in 2004, the NBTS has evolved from a hospital-based system relying on more than 80 per cent of family replacement donors, to a coordinated centralized system based on voluntary non-remunerated blood donors.

According to NBTS, youth and students in Tanzania are the most important group of blood donors because they account for 80 per cent of the blood supply.

The launch of this blood donation feature will enable Facebook users to more easily connect with blood donation centers across Tanzania.

Commenting on the launch, Facebook's Head of Public Policy for East and Horn of Africa Mercy Ndegwa said, "We are excited to launch our blood donation feature to help the Tanzania National Blood Transfusion Service address blood needs in Tanzania.

Facebook is committed to building safe and supportive communities which is why we've launched this feature in collaboration with Tanzania NBTS to serve the needs of the Tanzania blood donation ecosystem."

Since launching the blood donations feature in October 2017, over 85 million people have signed up to receive notifications from nearby blood banks about opportunities to donate in more than 30 countries. Tanzania is the 13th country in Africa to launch the feature.

Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved.

