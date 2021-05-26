Algeria: Election Campaigners Call for High Voting Turnout to Meet Challenges

Algiers — Political parties and independent candidates on Monday carried on their election speech focusing on the imperative for citizens to vote massively in the legislative elections of June 12th to bring about the change the Algerian people aspire to, by electing a People's National Assembly (lower house of Parliament) made up of "competent and honest MPs."

The leader of Jil Jadid, Sofiane Djilali, at a campaign rally in the eastern city of Setif, said his party wanted to "contribute to the development of reflection and the construction of political awareness," to get citizens involved in the coming elections with "responsibility and activism" to achieve change.

In a meeting with his party's candidates in Algiers, the secretary general of the Republican National Alliance (ANR), Belkacem Sahli, said his party had chosen to participate in the upcoming elections because "the solution to the crisis facing the country must be through the constitutional framework and not the transition period to which some parties call."

At a political rally in Ouled Djellal, the president of El Moustakbel Front, Abdelaziz Belaid, said his party was ready to "work with everybody to bring about a real change," adding that the construction of Algeria "requires to combine efforts to spread confidence and hope."

Speaking in Sidi Bel Abbes, the acting president of the Freedom and Justice party, Djamel Benziadi, urged citizens to go to the poll on June 12th to achieve the "expected real change," stressing the need to "choose the most competent" and "stand in the way of the corrupt and opportunists."

The secretary general of the National Democratic Rally (RND), Tayeb Zitouni, called on citizens in El Tarf to go voting to "remain faithful to the oath of martyrs, carry out a positive recovery and put the country back on track."

The leader of El Islah Movement, Fillali Ghouini, at a campaign meeting in Mechria, Naama, said the legislative elections provide an effective contribution to the stability of State institutions and the development of the country.

The president of the National Activist Party (PMN), Abdellah Haddad, called in Ain Defla for a high voting turnout in the legislative elections, saying that he was "convinced of the credibility of the elections due to the guarantees provided for its success."

The leader of the Justice and Development Front, Abdallah Djaballah, said Monday in Algiers that the people should make his voice heard through free and fair elections, telling Al-Hiwar daily newspaper forum that "the boycott of elections over the previous years has given no positive results, but only served the ruling regime."

Speaking in Guelma, the head of the National Algerian Front (FNA), Moussa Touati, urged women to "become fully involved in the political action" and to "run in elections," welcoming the fact that "Algerian laws encourage women to get involved in all fields."