Liberia: Maryland Gets Multi-Million Dollar Palm Mill

A joint venture between two agriculture companies, Golden Veroleum GVL, MOPP-SIFCA with a focus on the planting and harvesting of palm plantation, operating mostly in the southeastern part of Liberia, affecting Maryland, Sinoe, and Grand Kru Counties has yield a positive outcome, resulting in the acquisition and construction of a Multi-Million Dollar state-of-the-art Palm Processing Mill in Pleebo-Sodoken District, Maryland County.

At a meeting with Speaker Bhofal Chambers and Members of the Maryland County Legislative Caucus under the Chairmanship of Rep. Isaac B. Roland last week at the Capitol Building in Monrovia was disclosed by GVL executives that the factory construction works have reached its optimal level and the collaborating companies, GVL and MOPP-SIFCA will commission the plant for full operations by the 15th of June, 2021. Mr. Ferdy Surya Handojo, Mr. Elvis G. Morris were the two executives of GVL who spoke for and on behalf of their company and made the disclosure.

According to the GVL executives, the plant will be called the Golden-SIFCA Palm Mill and will have the capacity to extract tons of palm oil from palm fruits, along with other usable products from the palm. It was disclosed that the mill will operations will bring employment opportunities to more than 120-Liberians initially, mostly from the local communities in the proximity of the Mill to work with some foreign technocrats. The Mill will have what the GVL officials referred to as 40/80 TPH capacity to process palm fruits for both the GVL and MOPP-SIFCA companies under an agreed management framework between the two companies. The Mill is expected to add value to palm products that may be subsequently shipped to other markets of the world, thus positively adding to Liberia's export earnings and foreign exchange for more economic viability.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Legislative Caucus has welcomed the completion of the Palm Mill with shareholdings between the GVL-Liberia and MOPP-SIFCA, describing the venture as a success story. The Caucus has however frowned on the companies for reneging on some parts of their concession agreements specifically about Liberians given the opportunity to serve at managerial levels in the companies, but so far the companies in the area have done very little.

The Caucus says it believes that such development was one of the several reasons it cited GVL-Liberia, MOPP-SIFCA, along with other companies operating in that part of the County to its Capitol Building facilities in Monrovia for explanation and to find a way amicably to meet all the compliance issues detected by Caucus.

The meeting was held in the Offices of the Honorable Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers who is also the Representative of Pleebo Sodoken District Maryland County. The Chairman of the Caucus, Rep. Isaac Roland told the gathering the Caucus takes seriously the breaches of the concession agreement by the companies operating in Maryland County.

Rep. Roland says the Caucus is appalled over the reluctance of the companies Maryland County to ahead to their social cooperate responsibilities, and up until now, companies in the county are still harboring foreigners on jobs that Liberians should be given.

For his part, House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers frowned on plans by the GVL and MOPP-SIFCA to hire a general manager for the Palm Mill in Pleebo-Sodoken who will be based or resident in the Ivory Coast. Speaker Chambers says he along with the Caucus detest such a decision for it runs contrary to the terms of the concession agreement. The Maryland County lawmaker says he sees such intention by the companies involved as counterproductive, and nowhere in the world can he imagine that such happens.

Other members of the Maryland County Legislative Caucus who attended the meeting were, Sen. Gbleh-bo Brown, Sen. James P. Biney, and Rep. P. Mark Jury, Secretary of the Caucus