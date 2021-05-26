Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Sixteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Northern Red Sea, Southern Red Sea, Gash Barka, Southern and Central Regions.

Out of these, six patients are from Quarantine Center in Gelaalo, Northern Red Sea Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Center in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region. Three other patients are from Quarantine Center in Om-Hajer, Gash Barka region. Two patients are from Quarantine Center in Senafe, Southern Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, thirty-eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3,749 while the number of deaths stands at 14.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 3,948.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

25 May 2021