Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

25 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 25 May 2021- Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle-Work Zewde of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Marcelo Robelo de-Sousa of the Portuguese Republic, Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom, Pope Francis of Vatican, President Mahmud Abbas of the State of Palestine, as well as Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairman of the African Union Commission sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 30th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages, the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

In his message, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed said "On behalf of the Government and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and that of my own, I would like to extend warmest congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and through you to the brotherly and sisterly people of the State of Eritrea on the 30th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the State of Eritrea".

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy also expressed that the existing excellent bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea will further strengthen the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries and the peoples of the Horn of Africa.

Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairman of the African Union Commission, on his part expressed appreciation for the continued efforts that Eritrea is deploying for the socio-economic development as well as contribution to the peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency
Mali's Interim Vice President Fires President, Prime Minister
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.