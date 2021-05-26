Eritrea: Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations in Diaspora

25 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 25 May 2021- Eritrean nationals in Sudan, South Africa, and Kenya celebrated the 30th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Resilient: As Ever".

The celebratory events featured cultural and artistic performances, sports competitions, and other programs in compliance with the guidelines issued in their respective countries of residence aimed at controlling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the celebration event conducted in Sudan, Mr. Isa Ahmed Isa, Eritrean Ambassador in Sudan, congratulating the Eritrean people and its Defense Forces said that this year's Independence Day anniversary is unique for it is celebrated at the time of new development prevailing in the region.

Pointing out that in the past 30 years the Eritrean people despite the various challenges and hostilities encountered has registered commendable achievement with a view to realizing economic self-reliance.

Speaking at the celebratory event Eritrean nationals conducted in Nairobi on 23 May, Mr. Beyene Russom, Eritrean Ambassador in Kenya, congratulating the Eritrean people and its Defense Forces called for renewing a pledge to reinforce participation in the national development endeavors.

Eritrean nationals in the cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria and their environs also enthusiastically celebrated the 30th Independence Day anniversary featuring various programs.

