Malawi: Sports Council Cancels Nam Elective Agm to Investigate Complaints

Malawi National Council of Sports has advised Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) to postpone the elective annual general meeting (AGM), which was scheduled for Saturday, May 29 in Salima "until such a time the Council has reviewed and resolved the complaint in its possession".

The complaint, says Sports Council, is a "number of allegations pertaining to the conduct and process of submissions of nominees".

On May 18, one of the contestants for the post of NAM president, Emmie Waya Chongwe told The Nation newspaper that she was pulling out of the race and had asked Sports Council to put the elections on hold and investigate allegations of bribery.

She is quoted as alleging that behind the scenes there were "irregularities in the nomination process, including bribery" and thus asked Sports Council to investigate the "unfair" practices.

"We need people to be nominated and voted on merit," she was quoted as saying.

In his statement issued on Tuesday, May 25, acting Executive Director Henry Mereka said Sports Council "would guide as to the process regarding nominations as well as the new date for the AGM".

He also said Sports Council "has committed to review and resolve the issues raised and ensure the AGM is held within a maximum of two months".

"In the meantime, Council is reviewing the complaint and shall be engaging NAM to resolve the issues that have been raised in the complaint.

"In view of the postponement, Council directs that the mandate of the current executive of NAM be extended with two months effective from the issue of this letter."

There are 14 candidates vying for five posts -- three for president (Khungekile Madise Matiya, Emmie Waya Chongwe and former treasurer Abigail Shariff, who happens to be member of Parliament for Zomba Likangala.

There are two contestants for post of vice-president (Chimwemwe Bakali, Anastasia Kaphale); two for general secretary (Isaac Chimwala, former Queens international Linda Magombo Munthali) and three for vice-general secretary (Vitumbiko Mwandemanga Gudubuza, Diana Nkhulembe and Yamikani Khungwa Kauma.

Incumbent vice-treasurer Agness Chaima eyes post of treasurer together with Tadala Billie while Chancy Munthali and Cecilia Mtukule are for post of vice-treasurer.