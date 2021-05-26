Egypt: PM, DMG Mori Chairman Mull Boosting Use of German Technology

22 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli met Saturday 22/05/2021 with the chairman of Germany's DMG Mori Executive Board.

The meeting tackled ways to boost cooperation with the German firm to enhance the use of German technology in Egypt and transfer expertise and technology to the country.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Small Industries Nevin Gamea and President of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) Abdel Moneim Altras attended the meeting.

DMG Mori and AOI have reached a partnership agreement to establish a Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) factory in Egypt; the first of its kind in Africa.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi fully supports efforts to boost cooperation with the German firm, Madbouli said.

The President affirmed his keenness to transmit the culture and principles of productive work, mastery and concern for accuracy, he added.

