Tunisia: Head of Libyan Banks Association Calls for Tunisian-Libyan Strategy to Perpetuate Investment

Tunis/Tunisia — President and CEO of the Libyan Banks Association, Abdel Fattah Ghaffar Al Saghir called for the establishment of a Tunisian-Libyan strategy to perpetuate investment even if governments change.

Regime change is one of the biggest risks that investors face in the region, he said Tuesday at a workshop as part of the Tunisian-Libyan Fair and Forum of Economic Twinning for Africa held May 23-25 at the initiative of the Tunisia-Africa Business Council (TABC).

The workshop focuses on the role of banks and investment funds in boosting investment in the two countries.

Ghaffar stressed the need to create an investment climate through developing legislation and strengthening human and material resources in order to expand investment areas, based on economic feasibility studies and clear investment policies.

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi made an official visit to Libya on May 22-23. He headed a high-level delegation, including government members, Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia Marouane El Abassi and representatives of national organisations.

Discussions during this visit tackled ways of bolstering business relations between the two countries.

A number of measures were taken to encourage citizens' mobility and increase circulation of funds and investment, particularly lifting restrictions that prevent or limit the residence of Libyan citizens in Tunisia.

More than 1200 Tunisian business managers took part in the Tunisia-Libya Fair.