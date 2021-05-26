Tanzania Revels in Greatest Regional, Continental Roles

AS African governments commemorated "Africa Day" yesterday, Tanzania touted her role in promoting peace, democracy and development at national, regional continental levels.

Speaking at a conference to mark the day held in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula said Tanzania has attained the target of channeling human and non-human resources on peace missions, advancement of democracy and socio-economic growth.

Ambassador Mulamula reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment in contributing to the development of the African continent, the reason it has been dispatching its troops to take part in the different peacekeeping missions.

"Besides supporting the freedom movement of various African countries in the 90'Tanzania has participated in maintaining peace in Darfur, Democratic republic of Congo, Central African Republic and even Lebanon," said Amb Mulamula.

According to the minister, such initiatives undertaken by the country have played a significant role in the economic development of most parts of the continent.

"Coup d'états, country to country war and domestic violence in Africa have been minimized greatly. It is evident that currently unity, democracy, peace are prevailing on the continent and now regional economic blocs are doing well to attain economic freedom," said Ms Mulamula.

She went on to reveal that the current initiative is to ensure African countries interact through trade under agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is being coordinated by the African Union.

The minister added that the AfCFTA of which it's implementation started on January 1, this year has so far been signed by 54 out of 55 African nations, noting that Tanzania is in the process of ratifying the agreement.

She hinted that AfCFTA would consolidate the continent's economic mightiness by planning and trading together, a move which will create jobs and ensure Africans are freed from poverty.

The minister noted that the theme for this year 'Arts, Culture and Heritage: levers for Building the Africa We Want' reflects the country's aspiration of further promoting Kiswahili language, which is considered an African indigenous language.

The Ambassador of Comoro to Tanzania, Mr Ahamed Fakih lauded Tanzania for setting a good example with regards to regional integration, saying it was worth emulating for the prosperity of the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Tanzania is bordered by eight countries...different nations come here for business, and social issues and go back peacefully.

This is worth emulating by other African countries for a better common future," Said Fakhi on behalf of other envoys.

In another development, Pakistan has affirmed its commitment to forge stronger partnership with Africa in all spheres of cooperation.

In a statement to commemorate the Africa day, the south Asian nation reaffirmed its full support to African nations in maintaining peace, progress and prosperity.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan has set its course to reenergize and reinforce its partnership with Africa," read the statement in part.

African Day, is commemorated on 25th May, every year to mark the establishment of the then Organization of African Unity (OAU) which were started by 30 free countries including Tanganyika (Tanzania) in 1963.

The OAU, which aimed at supporting the freedom struggle, changed to African Union (AU) in 2001 with goals of achieving greater unity, cohesion and solidarity between the African countries and African nations.