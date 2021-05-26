Tanzania: Tourism Colleges' Dependence Trend Worrying - Government

26 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Edward Qorro in Arusha

TOURISM and Natural Resources Permanent Secretary, Dr Allan Kijazi has challenged heads of tourism colleges to look for funds in a bid to keep the institutions afloat.

Dr Kijazi expressed concern over the colleges' dependence on the government, saying it was straining the latter.

"Most of our colleges are in dire financial need, but we cannot continue depending on government institutions to fund the activities of these tourism colleges," observed Dr Kijazi while chairing the ministry's 28th general workers' council here yesterday.

The Permanent Secretary was categorical that the ministry would not continue using part of its Other Charges (OC) in supporting the welfare of the colleges.

"Stop accumulating debts hoping that we will sort you out," posed Dr Kijazi.

The Tourism and Natural Resources Ministry PS further informed the college heads that the government had long suspended the transacting funds from conservation agencies such as Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) and Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) to support the colleges as such institutions had been depleted.

During the financial year 2020/21, the two conservation agencies were tasked to collect a staggering 584bn/- in revenues but only managed 89.5bn, due to Covid-19 which greatly affected the tourism sector.

The Ministry of Tourism and Natural resources has six colleges to its name. They include The College of African Wildlife Management (Mweka), Pasiansi Wildlife Training Institute (PWTI) and Forestry Training Institute (FTI) Olmotonyi.

Others are Forest Industries Training Institute (FITI), Beekeeping Training Institute (BTI), National College of Tourism and Community Based Conservation Training Centre (CBCTC) - Likuyu Sekamaganga.

Earlier, while opening the workers' council, Tourism and Natural resources minister Damas Ndumbaro challenged the workers to exhibit professionalism while discharging their day to day duties.

According to Dr Ndumbaro, the establishment of the paramilitary force was the government's strong commitment to controlling poaching and the depletion of natural resources in the country.

