Tanzania: Judiciary Unveils New Strategic Plan

26 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustine Kapama

THE judiciary's endeavour to fast-track dispensation of justice and reduce case backlog has garnered momentum with the launching of a new Strategic Plan.

Chief Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma launched the Five-Year Strategic Plan for the Judiciary of Tanzania a few moments after opening the meeting of members of council of the Judiciary of Tanzania at the 'Treasury Square' in the capital city of Dodoma over the weekend.

Prof Juma said the document, to last until 2024/25, is expected to fuel implementation of various judicial activities, including bringing improvements in the dispensation of justice to the citizens.

Opening the meeting of the Judiciary's Council, Prof Juma directed all judicial officers to continue providing justice to the people and keep on learning about development of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) since the world is moving towards that direction.

Prof Juma, who is also the Chairperson of the Council, said that it was important for the officers to continue learning as the Judiciary was committed to adapting to the changes in line with the 4th industrial revolution which is more focused on the use of ICT.

"I would like to congratulate the Judiciary staff for continuing to do their best despite various challenges," the CJ said.

Prof Juma used the opportunity to appeal to the officers to adapt to the science and technology changes as the world was currently in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

"So let us strive to work within this revolution to deliver justice in a timely manner," said the Chief Justice.

He added that the Judiciary was currently ready and has started using ICT in its various activities, including having a Case Management System, (Tanzania Advocate Management System (TAMS), among others.

According to him, it was important for judicial officers to be ready to support the commitment to have an online connected Judiciary for the benefit of the people.

The launching ceremony for the Strategic Plan was also attended by Principal Judge of the High Court of Tanzania, Dr Eliezer Feleshi, Chief Registrar of Judiciary of Tanzania, Mr Wilbert Chuma, Chief Court Administrator, Mr Mathias Kabunduguru and Judicial Service Commissioner, Mr Julius Kalolo.

In his introduction remarks, the Chief Court Administrator said that the purpose of having the new plan was to ensure the Judiciary of Tanzania achieves the goals it has set for itself in the whole concept of delivery of justice to the people.

"This is the second strategic plan aimed at developing all positive results of the first plan," Mr Kabunduguru was quoted as saying in a statement issued yesterday by the Information and Communication Department of the Judiciary of Tanzania.

