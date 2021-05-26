Tanzania: Dar, Riyadh Seek to Bolster Ties

26 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has invited Saud Arabia to strengthen the cooperation with Tanzania by exploring business and investment opportunities available in the country.

Specifically, the Head of State mentioned trade opportunities on livestock, fisheries and agricultural products that are available in Tanzania.

She made the statements yesterday when she met with Saud Arabian Minister for Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the state house in Dar es Salaam.

According to a statement issued by the director of Presidential Communications Mr Gerson Msigwa, during their talks, President Samia also asked Saud Arabia to open its consulate in Zanzibar.

She also extended appreciation to the government of Saud Arabia for its continued support on improving social services delivery in the water, infrastructure, education and health sectors in the country.

"Tanzania is ready to continue maintaining the existing relationship with Saud Arabia, for the sake of improving the economy and social welfare" read part of the statement.

For his part, Prince Faisal thanked president Samia for the cooperation that Saud Arabia is getting from Tanzania and that his country was ready to take it further by exploring all investment and business opportunities.

He motioned the importance of maintaining the bond of the business persons from the two sides given the fact that there are direct flights connecting the two countries.

"This will help to improve business and tourism of the two countries," he noted.

In attendance to their talks was the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ambassador Liberata Mulamula, minister of State, prime Minister's Office Investment Geoffrey Mwambe, Zanzibar's Deputy Minister for Works and Transport and communications Rahma Kassim Ali and the Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning Hamad Masauni.

